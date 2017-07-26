Police seek pair suspected in string of NKY robberies

Crime Stoppers provided this photo of Mark Dempsey Burgin and Angela Roberts

The Campbell County Police Department is currently looking for two suspects, Mark Dempsey Burgin and Angela Roberts, accused of committing up to seven robberies in the last month.

Burgin and Roberts' “MO is pretty typical,” Crime Stoppers wrote on Facebook. They knock on doors and tell residents they’re lost and need directions.

A Toyota Sequoia was used in the robberies and that the car was stolen as well, Crime Stoppers officials said.

Burgin has multiple warrants throughout Ohio and Kentucky for burglary and robbery.

If you have any information on these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

