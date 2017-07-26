University professor charged with keying her neighbors' cars

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has been charged with keying her neighbors' cars.
Bridgeville police say Duquesne University professor Audrey Guskey told them she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her residence.
Police have charged the marketing and communications expert with criminal mischief. They say she scratched four cars with a key and caused more than $10,000 total damage in June. Police mailed Guskey a summons instead of arresting her because of her cooperation.
Police say a neighbor grew suspicious after several cars were damaged and set up a camera that captured Guskey damaging his girlfriend's car June 17.
Guskey didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday. She doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
