Outcry grows over Virginia Tech's plan to honor Michael Vick

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Public opposition is growing against the planned induction of former football star Michael Vick into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.
The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that two online petitions at change.org had received more than 90,000 combined signatures against the September induction. The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine has also announced its opposition.
The university in Blacksburg has continued to defend its recent decision, noting that some believe Vick is the greatest athlete in school history.
Vick served 19 months in federal prison on 2007 dogfighting convictions. He was a top contender for the 1999 Heisman Trophy after leading the Hokies through an undefeated regular season and to a spot in the national championship game. He went on to play professionally for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.More >>
APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>