Police: Indiana man confronts garbage worker with AK-47

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Tuesday is trash pick up day for one neighborhood in Sellersburg, and one man was not happy about some trash that was left behind.

Kenneth Sieg, 62, was arrested after police said he confronted a sanitation employee with an AK-47.

It happened on South Fern Street on Tuesday morning. A neighbor called 911 after witnessing the incident and felt Sieg was a threat to the community.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pushing, shoving observed at vocal downtown Louisville abortion protest

+ LMPD investigating homicide in Newburg area

+ Couple robbing elderly could face homicide charges

Sellersburg Police responded to the scene. Sieg told police he was upset with the Sellersburg Sanitation Department for leaving dirty diapers and other feces in the street. He told police he walked down the street with the rifle to confront the sanitation employee to "prove a point."

The sanitation employee told police that Sieg approached him with the rifle in one hand and the magazine for it in the other hand. The sanitation employee said Sieg was also verbally abusive.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Sieg told police the weapon wasn't loaded and he didn't threaten anyone. The rifle was found inside his home.

No one was injured. Sieg is being charged with intimidation with a weapon and is expected in court Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.