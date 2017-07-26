Statue kept in Philadelphia closet returns to Italian church

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A life-sized statue missing from an Italian church is returning home after spending decades in a Philadelphia home as a woman's personal shrine.
Ed Nader tells NewsWorks (http://bit.ly/2tDlxC4 ) he was visiting Montauro, Italy, the birthplace of his great-grandmother, when he mentioned the 6-foot statue depicting St. Pantaleon tied to a tree that she kept in a closet.
Nader says the town mayor became excited, telling him through an interpreter that it belonged to the church, where its place had been sitting empty for years. Nader agreed to return it.
He says a group of Montauro parishioners had brought the statue to the U.S. in 1946 for a parade on the saint's feast day. For some reason, he says, they left it with his great-grandmother and never returned to retrieve it.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>