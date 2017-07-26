Lyon Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating theft at community outreach center

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating a theft at a community outreach center on July 5.

Surveillance video from the facility appears to show someone taking items that had been donated.

According to the sheriff's department, the business has been open for more than 28 years. People from the community drop off things for donations and someone shows up once a day to put the items in the facility.

The outreach facility sells the items at a low cost and the money goes to help run it.

