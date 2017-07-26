Suspect charged in strong-arm robberies arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man suspected of committing a pair of robberies has made his first appearance in court.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Jarmal Speaks, 18, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of robbery.

Around 11:10 p.m. July 24, Speaks and a group of three to five juveniles approached a man and demanded money, according to his arrest report. Before the victim could hand over any cash, Speaks and the others are accused of assaulting him.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man who said BBQ sauce caused boy's shooting death takes plea

+ Police: Indiana man confronted garbage worker with AK-47

+ Couple accused of robbing elderly could face homicide charges

Speaks in being held on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court next month.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.