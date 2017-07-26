Madisonville police investigating stabbing

Madisonville police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers were called to a home on Tucker School House Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They say 33-year-old Delbert Jones had been assaulted earlier that evening at Cross Creek Apartment Complex.

Jones was taken to Baptist Health for treatment. Police say they have a person of interested in the case.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Madisonville police.

