Bullitt Co. man charged with sexually abusing woman in park

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man has been charged with attacking a woman in a public park.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Daniel L. Hill, 21, was arrested July 24 by Shepherdsville police.

Around 5 p.m. that day, Hill's arrest report says he attacked a woman from behind in Shepherdsville City Park, knocking her to the ground and fondled her over her clothing.

The woman was struck in the face when she struggled with Hill, but managed to free herself and called police. Officers found Hill a short distance away.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Indiana man confronted garbage worker with AK-47

+ Men steal jewelry, purses from Indian Hills home

+ LMPD investigating homicide in Newburg area

police said Hill admitted to the unwanted sexual contact.

Hill is charged with sexual abuse and assault.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.