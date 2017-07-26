Pass the Cash: New mother loses eye in firework accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This week we hit the streets to get your help and we learned of a family hit hard by an unfortunate, unexpected event that will affect them for a lifetime.

In the shadow of the beautiful park right at Newcut and Palatka roads we waited with our Pass the Cash sign and cash in hand. In minutes we got a little extra cash. Next we got a plea for help.



“A friend of mines daughter-in-law had a Fourth of July accident and she lost an eye,” Audrey said.



A young family is facing a very tough time after a holiday celebration turned into an unexpected nightmare.



“It was a freak accident. The firework fell over and hit her in the eye,” Audrey said.



It’s a warning most of us have heard a dozen times but an accident you'd think would never happen.

“She just had a two month old baby,” Audrey said.



WAVE 3 News started with $300 to help the new mom, Alissa, and her young family. Then we also had donations from viewers which brought the total to $510.

Alissa has plenty of love and support as we could see but as she heals she will have lots of doctors bills too.

Audrey explained why we were there and passed the cash. It was a mix of joy, gratitude and the sorrow of loss.



Alissa looked strong. But it is all so new and still so hard.



“It's a lot better now sense they took the eyeball out yesterday,” Alissa said.



Still swollen and bruised she wanted everyone to know what happened.



“When one went off, the tube fell off knocking the second one over and when it went off it came at me,” Alissa said. “It fractured bones through here. It exploded my eye.”



Alissa has asked the doctors if they could give her eye back to her.



“I told them I wanted to take it to the cemetery where my Grandad is buried and bury it in the ground next to him so that way maybe it will help me get over it better,” Alissa said. “I wish I could get my eyeball back but I know I can't and I gotta be strong for that little boy.”



She is grateful she will get the chance to see Jessie Wayne grow up.



As for the fireworks, “I think I might just leave it to the professionals or hide inside,” Alissa said.

