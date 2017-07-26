New school year begins in Southern Indiana

Students arrive at Clarksville High School for the first day of the 2017-18 school year. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The school bell has rung for some school districts in southern Indiana.

Clarksville Community Schools, West Clark Schools and Christian Academy of Indiana started their new school year today.

The start of the new year is also the first day on the job for Clarksville's new superintendent, Tina Bennett, the former principal of Clarksville High.

"We also have almost 300 plus students that choose Clarksville Community Schools," said Bennett. "We really want to focus on why they chose. In essence, it's really about growing them, as individuals, academically, emotionally and socially."

New Albany-Floyd County, Greater Clark and South Harrison Schools are back in session tomorrow.

