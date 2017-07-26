Highway improvements coming to Frederica St. in Owensboro

A million dollar highway improvement project is coming to Owensboro. Before milling and paving can start, sidewalks along Frederica Street must be brought up to accessibility standards.

Yager Materials is the contractor repaving the road, but they tell us that Envision Contractors is doing the sidewalk updates. We're told Envision has been working for the past three to four weeks to bring these sidewalks up to accessibility standards, and they expect to be finished in about a week.

After that, Yager can step in and begin milling and paving. We're told they will only be working on one lane at a time and only at night. All lanes will remain open during the day.

Yager tells us the entire process from repaving to striping should take about two to three weeks.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said they do not have a set start date for the road construction, but they said they'll give drivers plenty of notice.

They plan to send out a traffic alert at least 48-hours in advance.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.