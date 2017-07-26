Uber driver accused of assault appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Uber driver accused of beating and robbing a coworker when they met to share a car made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Brent Dockery, 31, of Mount Washington is charged with assault and robbery. He also faces heroin charges in Bullitt County.

District Judge Sandra McLaughlin set his bond at $25,000 cash and refused to lower it.



"I don't know who in Bullitt County let you out of jail but this court's not going to do it, so good luck," McLaughlin said.



Police said Dockery and Christopher Lay, 24, beat a man unconscious on July 10 and took his phone and $700. Lay is being held in the Bullitt County Jail on other charges.



A third suspect has not been identified.

