Rock craze hits Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A rock craze has spread to dozens of Kentucky cities.



In Bardstown, community members said the group Nelson County Rocks has help developed friendships, helped kids get exercise and created a positive atmosphere in their community.



The rock phenomenon involves painting, hiding and hunting for rocks from all over the world. Members then post a photo of the rock to the corresponding Facebook group so the rocks owners can find out where it ended up.



Jamie Carroll is a resident at Bardstown Health and Rehab and has been hiding dozens of rocks around the facility. Her glitter themed rocks have drawn in community members and new friends. Some of her rocks have ended up as far as Scotland.

For the Myer family, the hunting and hiding is an affordable activity, and helped their three boys get outside and use the energy they stored up for summer.



"Oh they have so much energy...and we get out here and we try to do it in the evening so we walk about a mile and by the time they get home they're ready to have a drink and go to bed," Lacy Myer said.



Chelsea Ramsey said she hides hundreds a day, each with their own message, like "be kind" after a tough year getting bullied at school.



Cassandra Powers said it isn't just her kids, her and her partner have been painting rocks too.



The Beamer family has found friendship too. They moved to Bardstown from Washington DC a month ago, and immediately made friends and were introduced to the community through Nelson County rocks.



The group organizes activities and events surrounding rock painting and hiding.



