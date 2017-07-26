Comerford, Worrell Add More Gold

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) Set up by a world record swim in prelims that included Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford, Team USA took gold in the finals of swimming's newest event, the 4x100 mixed medley relay in the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest.



The American 4x100 mixed relay team combined for a new world record 3:38.56, shaving almost two seconds off of their world record from prelims this morning with a completely different foursome of swimmers than the prelim swim that featured Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford.



In the final, Matt Grevers led off in the backstroke with a 52.32, faster than his silver medal time in Rio. Next in was Lilly King, who posted a split of in 1:04.15 in the breaststroke, as the only woman in that stroke in the field. Caleb Dressel split 49.92 in the fly and then anchor Simone Manuel brought the Americans into the wall with a split of 52.17.



Australia took silver with a time of 3:41.21. Canada and China tied for the bronze.



Action for Day five prelims gets underway Thursday morning (3:30 a.m. ET).