Police: Stabbing on Boston Common leaves 2 injured

BOSTON (AP) - Boston police say two people have been wounded, one critically, in a stabbing at a popular downtown public park.

Police say three people were arrested after the attack Wednesday evening on Boston Common as they attempted to flee on a commuter train.

Police say they responded within 20 seconds to a report of a fight on the Common just after 5:20 p.m.

Police Commissioner William B. Evans says one victim had been stabbed in the stomach and was in critical condition at Tufts Medical Center. He says the other victim suffered a superficial wound to his back.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

