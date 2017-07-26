Police: Stabbing on Boston Common leaves 2 injured

BOSTON (AP) - Boston police say two people have been wounded, one critically, in a stabbing at a popular downtown public park.
Police say three people were arrested after the attack Wednesday evening on Boston Common as they attempted to flee on a commuter train.
Police say they responded within 20 seconds to a report of a fight on the Common just after 5:20 p.m.
Police Commissioner William B. Evans says one victim had been stabbed in the stomach and was in critical condition at Tufts Medical Center. He says the other victim suffered a superficial wound to his back.
Police are investigating what led to the stabbing. The names of those involved were not immediately released.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career and it couldn't have come at a much better time.More >>
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career and it couldn't have come at a much better time.More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>