1 dead, several injured after ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

One person has died and several others were been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, one man died and seven were injured Wednesday. The man who died was found about 50 feet from the ride, said Steve Martin, battalion chief with the Columbus Fire Department.

Five victims are in critical condition and two are stable. They were all transported to area hospitals.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Wexner Medical Center released the following statement:

"An incident has occurred at the Ohio State Fair. We are working diligently with our staff, local law enforcement and emergency services to respond to the situation. We have received 3 patients at our hospital. Medical teams are assessing and treating their injuries.

We value the support of the community as we attend to those who need immediate assistance. We will provide further updates as information becomes available."

The Ohio State Fair has more than 60 rides, according to their website.

The ride that malfunctioned was called the Fire Ball.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has called for all the rides to be shut down pending inspections.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed."

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

Wednesday marks the opening day of the fair which runs through Aug. 6.

No other information has been released.

