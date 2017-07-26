1 dead, several injured after ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
