1 shot in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Place D’Or around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Place D’Or around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man who said BBQ sauce caused boy's shooting death pleads guilty

+ Police: Indiana man confronted garbage worker with AK-47

+ Couple accused of robbing elderly could face homicide charges

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.