Calvert City, KY man accused of stealing truck

A Calvert City, Kentucky man is accused of stealing a truck.

Austin Lockard, 36, was charged with theft of an automobile and criminal mischief first degree.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives started working a theft case on July 16 from Central Paving, located at 4110 Clarks River Road.

Detectives say the victim reported a 2003 Chevrolet pickup had been taken from inside a locked fenced area on the property on Sunday morning, July 16. They say the suspect rammed the locked gate with the vehicle in order to leave the business.

Detectives learned that the stolen vehicle was allegedly seen in the Calvert City area on that same afternoon and worked with Calvert City police to get surveillance video from the area in question.

They said that video helped detectives identify the driver of the stolen pickup as Austin Lockard.

On July 19, the stolen vehicle was found in the area of 504 Milliken and recovered.

According to the sheriff's department, Lockard was found to have been arrested in Obion County, Tennessee on July 24, driving an unrelated stolen vehicle that he is facing charges for in Tennessee.

On July 26, detectives traveled to Tennessee to interview Lockard. During the interview, they say he admitted to being the individual responsible for the vehicle theft from Central Paving.

