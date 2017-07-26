Slain 7-year-old honored at event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An event honoring a 7-year-old boy who was killed in his home by a stray bullet was help Wednesday in an effort to boost education and decrease violence.

Community activist Christopher 2X, along with Jefferson County Public School and Metro leaders handed out thousands of bookmarks bearing the image of DeQuante Hobbs at the Chestnut Street YMCA and urged people to read a book in his honor.

“The bottom line for all of you is a simple mission going forward. How can you be about that transformation for change? How can you not be that person, when you get angry and you hear about what's going on in the streets, and you mimic in your own mind, just a thought in your mind, that I want to pick up a strap and I want to hurt somebody? How can you stay away from that kind of talk,” 2X said.



No arrests have been made in Hobb's death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

