Thousands affected by Trump's transgender ban

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – President Donald Trump went onto Twitter Wednesday morning to announce transgender people would be barred from serving in the military.



It’s a reversal of a President Barack Obama policy instituted in 2016 and affects thousands of service members.



Captain Jacob Eleazor has been with the Kentucky Army National Guard since 2006. He became an officer in 2009 and came out as a transgender man in 2010.



"When I got to work, my phone was blowing up,” Eleazor said.



With no Twitter account, he got texts and notifications of Trumps tweeted statement.



When I first saw it, I was like this has got to be a hoax,” Eleazor said. “I was incredulous and then when I saw that was actually what was going on, I was pretty floored.”



President Trump sent three tweets that read, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."



It's estimated that transgender service members would cost the military about $2.4 million to $8.4 million, according to a study commissioned the federal government. That's out of a $6.2 billion budget.



Eleazor said he’s worn out and with no official word on what happens now, he’s in limbo.



"We are your military,” he said. “This isn't some outside group trying to come in and make some radical changes and policy statements."



Between reserves and active duty, there are estimated 15,000 total transgender military service members.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.