Plea deal filed on behalf of former principal

Stephen Kyle Goodlett (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Stephen Kyle Goodlett (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The former LaRue County High School principal facing 63 counts of possession and/or viewing matter portraying sex performance by a minor is expected to plead guilty.

Attorneys for Stephen Kyle Goodlett filed a plea deal in federal court on Wednesday.

Goodlett was accused of confiscating students phones to download and share nude pictures of minors online.

He is scheduled to appear back in court for a plea hearing in August.

