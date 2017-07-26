Galt House warns of data breach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Galt House Hotel is warning customers about a data breach.



Malware was installed on the credit card processing system which allowed access to guests' names, credit card numbers, expiration dates and verification codes.

The breach affects anyone who may have stayed at the hotel between Dec. 21, 2016 and April 11, 2017.



Guests are encouraged to keep a close eye on their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity immediately.

