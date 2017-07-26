Kristy Love Foundation to open new survivor house

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – There’s a little house on Date Street in the California Neighborhood, with a lot going on inside.



“Down here everything is free,” Angela Renfro said.



Renfro runs the Kristy Love Foundation. The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.



The closet in the home’s basement recently received a massive upgrade.



“A young lady could come and get dressed right here,” Renfro said.



Women can also shower, wash clothes and eat every Wednesday for free.



The foundation's expansion extends to the home across the street. The outside of the property doesn't do it justice, but when the front door is opened, the site is breathtaking.

“It's very important to make them feel worthy and that they're loved,” Renfro said.



Renfro bought the home across the street from the original Kristy Love house three weeks ago. The new home with house even more survivors between the ages of 18 and 24.



Renfro said survivors are coming to her younger and younger. The average age a teen enters the sex trade in the U.S. is between 12 and 14 years old.



“I know where they been,” Renfro said. “I lived it. I breathed it. It's like, it's an impact that's hard to describe.”



Renfro is a survivor. The new home is so much more than what she had on the streets. She wants every survivor to have this.



“We pick them up from Greyhound stations, off the streets, at the hospital, from jail,” Renfro said. “Where ever my heart leads me to, I'm willing to go get them.”



The new home will officially open on Aug. 1.



