US-Mexico border mayors convene amid high-stakes debates

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in their nation's capitals could hardly be higher for the region of 12 million people stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.
Trump is moving ahead with plans to build a border wall and the U.S., Mexico and Canada are preparing to overhaul the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, a favorite Trump punching bag.
Trump is moving ahead with plans to build what he has called a "big, beautiful wall" separating the two countries and to add 5,000 Border Patrol agents, despite uncertainty about how much Congress will agree to pay.
Also, the U.S., Mexico and Canada are preparing to overhaul the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, one of Trump's favorite punching bags.
