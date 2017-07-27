Angel Maria Villar resigns from FIFA and UEFA VP roles

GENEVA (AP) - FIFA says senior vice president Angel Maria Villar has resigned following the jailed Spanish soccer leader's exit from UEFA announced earlier on Thursday.
Villar leaves international soccer in disgrace after almost three decades and having risen to the No. 2 elected position at FIFA. He was the most senior of eight vice presidents behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Villar was arrested in Madrid last week in an investigation into suspected corruption connected to his position as president of the Spanish soccer federation.
His son Gorka Villar, the former director general of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, was also among the four officials arrested.
