Meyzeek Middle School approves transgender bathroom policy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Meyzeek Middle School has approved a policy allowing students to choose a restroom in accordance to their gender identity.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The School-Based Decision Making Council for Meyzeek made the decision at the July meeting on Monday. The information was confirmed by SBDM council member Shannon Fauver on Thursday.

The policy statement reads "Students, upon prior approval and parameters set by the administration, shall have access to restrooms that correspond to their gender identity asserted at school. If a student desires increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, the administrator shall make every effort to provide the student with reasonable access to an alternative restroom such as a single-stall restroom."

In addition, the policy states that the school shall accept the gender identity that each student asserts. Students do not need to undergo a mental or medical health diagnosis in order for their gender identity to be accepted at the school, according to the policy.

"Students ready to socially transition may initiate a process with the school administration to change their name, pronoun, attire, and access to preferred activities and facilities," the policy reads. "Each student has a unique process for transitioning. The school shall customize support to optimize each students' integration."

The approved policy stated that Meyzeek will respectful treatment and equal access to all educational programs and activities for transgender students.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.