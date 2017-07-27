Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money.
According to the FBI, 25-year-old Alexander Sperber said he woke up Tuesday morning and decided to rob a bank to start his career as a comedian.
According to a federal criminal complaint, authorities say he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller. She allegedly gave him about $4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, leaving dye on his clothes and on a cast on his left wrist.
The Sun Sentinel reports Sperber was taken to the hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. He was charged with bank robbery. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
