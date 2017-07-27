Police looking for owner of 77-pound tortoise found on road

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island are looking for the owner of a 77-pound tortoise found on the side of a road.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2u1voB3 ) Nassau County police found the large African spurred tortoise in the Massapequa area.
The animal was brought to Dr. Ned Horowitz and his staff at the Massapequa Pet Vet on Wednesday. Horowitz says they were relieved to receive the "pleasant" and "domesticated" spurred tortoise instead of an alligator snapping turtle, which are frequently found in the area. He says the tortoise appears to be well cared for and believes it may have escaped from its owner's home.
Nassau County police's peculiar roadside discovery comes days after New York City police recovered another African spurred tortoise that was stolen from a Queens environmental center.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.More >>
Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>