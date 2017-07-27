KY State Fair vendor shuts down Fireball rides after fatal malfunction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A spokeswoman for the Kentucky State Fair said the Fireball rides run by the fair's Midway operator are currently shut down.

Amanda Storment of Kentucky Venues said the Midway for the Kentucky State Fair is operated by North America Midway Entertainment. Storment said North America has informed them the rides have been taken out of operation until they get further notice from the manufacturer about its safety.

The move comes after the Fireball ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday. One person died and seven others were hurt, some critically.

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair runs August 17 through August 27. Setup of the Midway rides is expected to begin approximately one week before the fair opens.

Each of the Midway rides is inspected on a daily basis by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

