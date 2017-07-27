KY State Fair vendor shuts down Fireball rides after fatal malfunction

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The move comes after the Fireball ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.More >>
The move comes after the Fireball ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.More >>
The School-Based Decision Making Council for Meyzeek made the decision at the July meeting on Monday.More >>
The School-Based Decision Making Council for Meyzeek made the decision at the July meeting on Monday.More >>
Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.More >>
Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.More >>
Timing of the rainfall for any given location will be the biggest challenge today.More >>
Timing of the rainfall for any given location will be the biggest challenge today.More >>