Mother arrested, baby taken to hospital after Henderson crash

A Henderson mother is behind bars and her baby is in the hospital after police say she crashed her vehicle while under the influence.

According to a police report, around 10:30 Wednesday night officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of North Elm Street involving a car that had flipped.

Police say 37-year-old old Ruth Allen was found walking in the area. They say her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet.

Allen's 3-month-old baby was found in the vehicle. We're told the baby was taken to Methodist Hospital by ambulance, but there's no word yet on the baby's condition.

The report says Allen told the officers that she had taken Suboxone before the crash.

Allen was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail.

While she was being booked into jail, police say the jailer found narcotic pills in Allen's front pocket.

Allen was then additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, and promoting contraband 1st Degree.

