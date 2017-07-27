Louisville man accused of posting explicit photos of underage niece online

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police discovered that he was posting and sharing child pornography online.

According to an arrest report, Jeremy Summarell, 44, posted explicit photos of his niece online looking for a "trade."

Police said thousands of photos and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts were found on Summarell's drives. Some of the children involved were toddlers.

Summarell told police that he took the photos of his niece in his apartment on Southgate Manor Drive in south Louisville, and posted them online for trading, according to the arrest report.

The suspect also told police that he used the photos and videos of the children to pleasure himself.

Summarell was arrested at his apartment on Wednesday on child pornography charges.

