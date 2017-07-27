Police: Gun, tobacco, animal feces within reach of children in Henderson home

A Henderson pair is facing several charges after authorities served a search warrant at their home.

Police say detectives went to the home of 29-year-old Megan Billings and 22-year-old Jake William in the 1600 block of Powell Street Wednesday afternoon.

Inside the home, detectives found suspected synthetic marijuana, digital scales, and multiple baggie corners.

Three children were in the home at the time.

Police say the home was littered with trash, loose tobacco, animal feces, and a handgun. All of which, we’re told, were within reach of the children.

Social Services was contacted and the children were later released to a family member.

Williams and Billings are facing several charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

