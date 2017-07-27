Police: Gun, tobacco, animal feces within reach of children in Henderson home

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
Traffic is being diverted at the Old Henry Road exit.More >>
Traffic is being diverted at the Old Henry Road exit.More >>
Crews arrived to find fire and heavy smoke in the rear attic space of the house.More >>
Crews arrived to find fire and heavy smoke in the rear attic space of the house.More >>
We expect a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms today with breaks in between as a cold front moves through.More >>
We expect a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms today with breaks in between as a cold front moves through.More >>
According to an arrest report, Jeremy Summarell, 44, posted explicit photos of his niece online looking for a "trade."More >>
According to an arrest report, Jeremy Summarell, 44, posted explicit photos of his niece online looking for a "trade."More >>