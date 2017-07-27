Cause of house fire in Jeffersonville, IN under investigation

Soon after officials arrived on the scene, the roof started to collapse. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Fire Department is working a house fire in the 1200 block of Birchwood Drive.

Public Information Officer Justin Ames told WAVE 3 News that the department was notified of the fire around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Crews arrived minutes later to find fire and heavy smoke in the rear attic space of the house.

26 firefighters were on scene handling the flames. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury, but was soon able to get back to work.

Soon after officials arrived on the scene, the roof started to collapse. Additional crews were brought out as a precaution, but soon after firefighters were able to resume work as normal and attempt to salvage some property from the scene, according to Ames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are still on scene.

This story will be updated.

