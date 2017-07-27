2 injured in 4 vehicle crash on NB Gene Snyder at Old Henry Rd

An air ambulance was called to transport one of the victims. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

Witnesses tell police the semi crossed the median and came into the northbound lanes. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The crash wsa reproetd at 12:20 p.m. at The Gene Snyder Freeway and Old Henry Road. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The northbound Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for several hours in the area of Old Henry Road while emergency crews work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left two injured.

The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. Witnesses told emergency officials the semi crossed over into the wrong lane.

MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a person in one of the vehicles had to be extricated by firefighters. The driver of the semi was also being treated for injuries.

Traffic officials estimate the northbound lanes will be closed for eight hours. The southbound lanes are expected to reopen within the hour. Those lanes were originally closed to allow a medical helicopter to land.

Tom Wright of TRIMARC advises that northbound traffic be rerouted onto US 60 (Shelbyville Road) and the southbound traffic will be moved to Westport Road.

