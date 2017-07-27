Accident shuts down Gene Snyder northbound near Old Henry

Traffic is being diverted to the Old Henry Road exit. (Source: TriMarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials are working a semi-truck accident on I-265 NB near Old Henry.

The official cause of the accident has not been released, but officials said witnesses told them the semi crossed over into the wrong lane.

Metrosafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a driver or passenger needed to be removed from the vehicle.

Traffic officials have estimated that the road will be closed for eight hours.

Traffic headed southbound was closed to make way for a medical helicopter landing.

Tom Wright of Trimarc advised that northbound traffic be re-routed onto US-60 and the southbound traffic will be moved to Westport Road.

