Gene Snyder Freeway reopened to traffic after crossover crash that injured 2

By Berry Stockton, Digital Content Producer
By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The crash wsa reproetd at 12:20 p.m. at The Gene Snyder Freeway and Old Henry Road. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)
Witnesses tell police the semi crossed the median and came into the northbound lanes. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)
An air ambulance was called to transport one of the victims. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The northbound Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road has reopened to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash that left two injured.

The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. Witnesses told emergency officials the semi crossed over into the wrong lane.

MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a person in one of the vehicles had to be extricated by firefighters. The driver of the semi was also being treated for injuries.

Traffic in the northbound lanes, which was rerouted onto US 60 (Shelbyville Road) during the closure, reopened around 5:15 p.m. The southbound lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

