Gene Snyder Freeway reopened to traffic after crossover crash that injured 2

An air ambulance was called to transport one of the victims. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

Witnesses tell police the semi crossed the median and came into the northbound lanes. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The crash wsa reproetd at 12:20 p.m. at The Gene Snyder Freeway and Old Henry Road. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The northbound Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road has reopened to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash that left two injured.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. Witnesses told emergency officials the semi crossed over into the wrong lane.

MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a person in one of the vehicles had to be extricated by firefighters. The driver of the semi was also being treated for injuries.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Trimble Co. charged in human trafficking case

+ KSP nabs Louisville man in child porn investigation

+ Jeffersonville, IN house fire under investigation

Traffic in the northbound lanes, which was rerouted onto US 60 (Shelbyville Road) during the closure, reopened around 5:15 p.m. The southbound lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.