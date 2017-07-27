3 juveniles charged in homicide case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested three juveniles in connection with the death of a person found on a street in the Russell neighborhood.

The victim was found around 11 p.m. July 25 at S. 22nd Street and Stone Alley. It was originally believed the person was suffering from a medical issue, but doctors at Jewish Hospital informed LMPD the victim had suffered from some type of trauma and was not expected to survive.

The case remains under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

