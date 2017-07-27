KSP nabs Louisville man in child porn investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An undercover online investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges related to child porn.

James Travis Skaggs, 35, of Louisville, was arrested July 26 by Kentucky State Police at his home off Fern Valley Road.

The KSP Electronics Crimes Branch said Skaggs was in possession of 29 files of child sexual exploitation.

Investigators said Skaggs admitted during an interview that he "intentionally and knowingly searched, downloaded, viewed and possessed" files containing child porn.

Skaggs is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. His next court date was set for August 7.

