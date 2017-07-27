1,400 students benefit from Valley Station back to school event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- Valley High School was able to show off its new gymnasium during a back-to-school event helping for than 1,400 students. For the eighth year, Back to School Festival is helping JCPS students and parents get prepared for the new school year.



A well-organized event lines families around the building, checking in and visiting more than 50 vendors in the gymnasium, such as Louisville Metro Department of Resilience, local churches, nearby health care services and more.



"Putting kids in school is a hard thing, it's hard for all of us," South Jefferson Neighborhood Place Administrator Polly Mayer said. "We want the community to know that we're here to help and get everyone off to a good start," she added.

"I have students at the high school level, but they also have middle school, elementary and kindergarten siblings, cousins and neighbors who all come together," said Ellen Smith,the Valley High Youth Service Center coordinator



The event, sponsored by South Jefferson Neighborhood Place, Kidz Club and Kosair Charities, allowed the event to hand out 1,400 backpacks full of school supplies. The theme, Unlock Your Superhero Powers, aimed to get students excited for the new year. In order to receive the free supplies, families had to complete at least three, ten-minute "mini training sessions" on various topics, such as student hygiene, mental health and insurance.



The event was one of many Neighborhood Place will host to prepare for the new school year. The next event is 1-4 pm on August 3, at Shawnee High School. For a list of the festival schedule and locations, visit Neighborhood Place Louisville, on Facebook.



