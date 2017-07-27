Trimble Co. charged in human trafficking case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A call for a plumbing problem has resulted in the arrest of a Bedford, KY man for human trafficking.

Jesus Chavez, 56, is being held on a $10,000 cash bond at the Carroll County Detention Center in Carrollton on one count of human trafficking.

Chavez is the owner of Drain Pro, a general maintenance service company in Bedford. Kentucky State Police say their investigation began after they received a complaint about human trafficking on May 20 regarding an employee of Chavez's company.

While the employee was doing work at Ramada Inn in Sparta, he mentioned that he had worked 60 hours but had not been paid. The worker said when he asked for his wages, Chavez make threats to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and report him as being in the country illegally.

KSP said on July 18 they were provided with a civil judgment against Chavez out of Clark County, IN for not paying employees for work performed in 2003. Chavez never showed up in court to contest the charges.

A Gallatin County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Chavez on July 24. He was arrested two days later at the Carroll County Public Library.

State police ask that others who believe they have been victims of crimes committed by Chavez contact KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg at 502-532-6363.

