Camp by former UofL basketball star shaping next generation of players

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former University of Louisville basketball player is sharpening the skills of kids across WAVE Country.



Dejuan Wheat, who played for the Cards between 1993-97, hosted three week-long co-ed summer camps at Valley High School.



Wheat went on to play for Minnesota Timberwolves and Vancouver Grizzlies before becoming Valley High School's head boys basketball coach after retirement from basketball in Mexico.

"This is something I've always wanted to do," Wheat said. "I want to help kids pursue their dreams and aspirations on the basketball court."



This is Wheat's seventh year coaching basketball camps. For more information about his camps, click here.



