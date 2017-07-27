Fire Ball manufacturer orders worldwide shut down of the ride

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The Dutch company that manufacturers the Fire Ball amusement ride is telling its customer not to use them.More >>
The Dutch company that manufacturers the Fire Ball amusement ride is telling its customer not to use them.More >>
The northbound Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for several hours in the area of Old Henry Road while emergency crews work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left two injured.More >>
The northbound Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for several hours in the area of Old Henry Road while emergency crews work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left two injured.More >>
A call for a plumbing problem has resulted in the arrest of a Bedford, KY man for human trafficking.More >>
A call for a plumbing problem has resulted in the arrest of a Bedford, KY man for human trafficking.More >>
James Travis Skaggs was arrested after a Kentucky State Police undercover online investigation.More >>
James Travis Skaggs was arrested after a Kentucky State Police undercover online investigation.More >>