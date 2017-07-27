Fire Ball manufacturer orders worldwide shut down of the ride

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Dutch company that manufacturers the Fire Ball amusement ride is telling its customer not to use them.

KMG has told ride operators until it can conduct its investigation and learn why the ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunction that none of the Fire Ball rides be used.

According to the company, the July 26 accident at the Ohio State Fair was the first serious malfunction involving Fire Ball. KMG says there are 43 Fire Ball rides in use worldwide, including 11 in the U.S.

One person was killed and seven injured when the ride broke apart while in operation.

