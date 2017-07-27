I-24 reopened in Lyon Co., KY after multiple crashes

Traffic backed up on I-24 in Lyon County. (Source: Margaret Siress)

Interstate 24 reopened in Lyon County, Kentucky after a series of crashes shut down one eastbound lane on Thursday, July 27.

According to Kentucky State Police, there were multiple crashes between the 42 and 40 mile markers.

The first was reported at 1:26 p.m. Since then, two more collisions were reported.

One of the crashes involved two semi-trucks and a motorcycle.

There are no reports of any injuries.

