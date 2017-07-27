2 MO men arrested in KY for alleged drug trafficking

Kentucky State Police report two Missouri men were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 24.

Logan W. Daugherty, 24, of Blue Springs, Mo., was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl), trafficking marijuana, second degree possession of a controlled substance (Amphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Thomas A. Gouldsmith, 21, of Blue Springs, Mo., was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to KSP, troopers stopped a car on Thursday, July 27 at around 6:45 a.m. for a traffic violation. During the stop, troopers say they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.

Troopers say they found about 4 ounces of high-grade marijuana, numerous packages of Fentanyl, pills believed to be Adderall, numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and more than $3,000 in cash.

Those items were seized and the men were arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

