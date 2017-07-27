Graves Co. man arrested after running from deputies

What started as a traffic stop in Graves County ended with the arrest of a man on drug charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a deputy stopped Joseph Brown, 29, of Mayfield for a traffic violation on James Street, near 13th Street in Mayfield.

The deputy reported that during the stop, Brown dropped his motorcycle and ran. Deputies caught him two blocks away at 11th and James Street.

During the chase, Brown reportedly threw things from his pockets. Officers recovered digital scales, 5.5 grams of Methamphetamine, a baggie of amphetamine pills, and a small bag of marijuana.

Brown faces these charges:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st >4 grams of Methamphetamine Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st drug unspecified > 10 dosage units Fleeing and Evading Police on Foot 1st Tampering with Physical Evidence Possession of Marijuana Prescription not in Proper Container Failure to or improper Signal Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle No Registration Plates Failure to Maintain Insurance Operating on Suspended Operators License No Motorcycle License Failure to Comply with Helmet Law O/21yoa No eye Protection Device

He is being held in the Graves County Jail.

