Graves Co. man arrested after running from deputies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Graves Co. man arrested after running from deputies

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Joseph Brown (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) Joseph Brown (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

What started as a traffic stop in Graves County ended with the arrest of a man on drug charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a deputy stopped Joseph Brown, 29, of Mayfield for a traffic violation on James Street, near 13th Street in Mayfield.

The deputy reported that during the stop, Brown dropped his motorcycle and ran. Deputies caught him two blocks away at 11th and James Street.

During the chase, Brown reportedly threw things from his pockets. Officers recovered digital scales, 5.5 grams of Methamphetamine, a baggie of amphetamine pills, and a small bag of marijuana.

Brown faces these charges:

  1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st >4 grams of Methamphetamine
  2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st  drug unspecified > 10 dosage units
  3. Fleeing and Evading Police on Foot 1st
  4. Tampering with Physical Evidence
  5. Possession of Marijuana
  6. Prescription not in Proper Container
  7. Failure to or improper Signal
  8. Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle
  9. No Registration Plates
  10. Failure to Maintain Insurance
  11. Operating on Suspended Operators License
  12. No Motorcycle License
  13. Failure to Comply with Helmet Law O/21yoa
  14. No eye Protection Device 

He is being held in the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly