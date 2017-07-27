Man accused of confronting sanitation worker with AK-47 appears - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of confronting sanitation worker with AK-47 appears in court

Sellersburg Police said Sieg was intoxicated at the time of the incident. (Source: Sellersburg Police) Sellersburg Police said Sieg was intoxicated at the time of the incident. (Source: Sellersburg Police)
The sanitation employee told police that Sieg approached him with the rifle in one hand and the magazine for it in the other hand. (Source: Maira Ansari, WAVE 3 News) The sanitation employee told police that Sieg approached him with the rifle in one hand and the magazine for it in the other hand. (Source: Maira Ansari, WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of confronting a sanitation worker with an AK-47 made his first court appearance on Friday.

According to police, Kenneth Sieg, 62, was upset about trash that was left behind.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Indiana man confronted garbage worker with AK-47

Sieg is accused of grabbing the high-powered rifle, a loaded magazine and confronting the worker.

In court Friday, Sieg pleaded not guilty to intimidation charges. His bond was set at $7,500.

