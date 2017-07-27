Rig hauling pipes overturns on I-64 ramp in downtown Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rig hauling pipes overturns on I-64 ramp in downtown Louisville

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A tractor-trailer hauling pipes overturned blocking the ramp on Interstate 64 West to Interstate 65 North in downtown Louisville.

The accident happened around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, according to TRIMARC.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers who use I-64 West/I-71 South to reach Southern Indiana should expect delays.

