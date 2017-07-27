Michigan youth group builds homes in Owensboro

The youth group brings about 30 teenagers each year to build homes with Habitat for Humanity (WFIE)

High schoolers from one church in Fenton, Michigan have been coming to Owensboro for 20 years.

The youth group brings about 30 teenagers each year to build homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Students told us when they arrived earlier this week, these homes were just cement slabs.

But now, they have the frames up for two homes, and they're not finished yet.

They will keep building until Saturday.

They said the tradition is something to look forward to.

