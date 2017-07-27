Meijer starts 24-hour home delivery service in Louisville, southern IN

The popular family-owned retail store launched its store-to-door delivery service in six stores across Louisville, New Albany and Jeffersonville on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shopping at Meijer is now as easy as picking up your phone then answering your door.

The popular family-owned retail store launched its store-to-door delivery service in six stores across Louisville, New Albany and Jeffersonville on Friday.



The home delivery service combines personalized shopping with fresh grocery and a wide selection of daily essentials. It’s also available 24 hours a day.

Meijer’s Dixie Highway store director Bobby Warren said, “Order what you need to. Shipt will come in here. They'll shop for you. They'll text you if there is an issue or they need to check on an item.”

Shipt spokeswoman Julie Coop said, “So they're coming to the store. They're saving your meat items for last. They're saving your ice cream for last, your milk for last. They're putting them in a cooler bag that is going to keep they cool for longer until they get to your home.”

To set up a home delivery, customers must download the Shipt app on their smartphone or tablet. The app will allow you to shop and choose a one-hour delivery window and even pay for your order.



Shipt memberships are $99 a year and include free shipping on orders over $35. Shipt plans to hire 10,000 employees to assist with Meijer home deliveries.

